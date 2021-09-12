IN Focus: Sen. Young on Afghanistan crisis, 9/11 anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS – Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss his thoughts on the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“This exit (from Afghanistan) was botched, and for that, we all deserve a lot of answers,” said Young in an interview Tuesday afternoon.

Sen. Young was also asked what he thought should have been done differently in Afghanistan, about his reversal on the infrastructure vote, and about the political dynamics involved in the coming 2022 and 2024 election cycles, with former President Trump reportedly considering another run for office- would Young support such a move?

“I’m focused intently on solving genuine crises right now, many of which we did not have when this administration came to office. I want to work with this administration wherever possible to solve these crises. Where it’s not possible, I want to hold them to account. And then as 2022 approaches, we’ll focus on that election, and then after that, we can focus on future elections,” said Sen. Young, who is running for re-election to the Senate next year.

Young also weighed in Friday on the President’s move to require vaccination (or weekly testing) for companies that employ more than 100 people.

“I received the COVID vaccine and I encourage Hoosiers to do the same, but the President has no right to force private employers to intervene in their employees’ personal health decisions,” said Sen. Young in a post on Twitter.