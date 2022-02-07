Indiana AG Rokita among bipartisan group suing Google over location tracking

INDIANAPOLIS – A bipartisan group of attorneys general is suing Google, claiming the tech giant can track your location even when you believe that setting is turned off in your account.

“When you carry your smartphone around or you interact with Google, you are giving up a tremendous amount of your privacy,” said Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who is among those taking legal action.

The lawsuits allege Google misled its users between at least 2014 and 2019. They claim even after tracking is turned off under an account’s “location history” settings, there are still other ways Google can track your location.

Rokita is calling on Google to make several changes.

“Number one, [they] should give us an easy way to tell them not to do it,” Rokita said. “And then after we tell them not to take our data, location data and other things, they ought to not do it.”

Google plans to “vigorously defend” itself against the lawsuits, according to spokesperson José Castañeda.

“The Attorneys General are bringing a case based on inaccurate claims and outdated assertions about our settings,” Castañeda said in a statement. “We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data.”

Still, cybersecurity experts warn consumers that they don’t have much power right now to stop Google and other tech companies from collecting their information.

“These companies, unfortunately, are harvesting lots and lots of data on you, whether you like it or not, and until we change state and federal laws, we don’t have the tools we need to really rein that in at the end of the day,” said Scott Shackelford, who chairs the Indiana University Cybersecurity Risk Management Program.

It will take likely a while for the lawsuit to be decided, Rokita said. In the meantime, his office is working on guidance for Hoosiers to explain how they can make sure location tracking settings are turned off, he added.