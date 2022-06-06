FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing President Joe Biden, claiming the current administration’s immigration policies are becoming a drain on Hoosier taxpayers which will only worsen as more people cross the country’s southern border.

The suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana, also claims a growing number of fentanyl overdoses throughout the state and a supposed influx of sex offenders in the country are both tied to a “record number” of immigrants entering the United States on a daily basis.

Rokita said in the suit the policies have caused irreparable harm to Indiana and asks the court to order the Biden administration to enforce current immigration laws and pay the state costs as well as reasonable attorney fees.

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Indiana’s attorney general Todd Rokita speaks, in Indianapolis.

Of the 100,000 to 124,000 undocumented people in Indiana, roughly 53% of are uninsured while another 17% have incomes below the poverty line, the lawsuit claims. That costs the state roughly $549 million a year, an amount that will only grow as more find their way to Indiana, according to the lawsuit.

“The Defendants have disregarded and ignored the plain language of (federal immigration law) by multiple means, including promulgating regulations contrary to congressionally enacted statutes and contriving the release of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from the border into the interior of the United States,” the lawsuit said.

Rokita also named the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as the United States as defendants in the suit.

The administration is not detaining or questioning people found at ports of entry or at borders as it should, the suit said, and is instead releasing many into the country without proper review.

Biden’s administration is also actively eliminating ways for agencies to detain more immigrants or build larger facilities, according to the lawsuit.

Notably, the lawsuit claims the administration is abusing a provision in immigration law that allows it to grant certain people trying to cross the border “parole” status in the U.S.

This provision is used when someone is ineligible to enter the U.S. as a refugee or immigrant but may be paroled into the country by the Secretary of Homeland Security. This is only to be used in emergencies, or when there is a humanitarian or public interest reason the person should come into the U.S. It’s also to be used on a case-by-case basis.

Rokita claims in the lawsuit the Biden administration is using this to allow people into the country en masse, which is not what the law intended.

“The Biden Administration is systematically violating each of the immigration requirements,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit states that Mexico is now the top importer of fentanyl in the U.S., and that lax border security has directly led to fentanyl fatalities in Indiana doubling in the last two years. Plus, the suit claims, sex offenders are entering the country at the southern border have increased 200%.

With more children entering the country, the state will have to pay for more English education, the suit claims, while healthcare expenditures will go up as some of the undocumented immigrants will be eligible for Medicaid and the Indiana Children’s Health Insurance Program.

These are expenditures the federal government will not reimburse fully, the lawsuit said.

“Taking into account future arrivals due to the ongoing and current policies of the Biden Administration, Indiana will continue to incur even more expenses,” the suit said.

Rokita previously sued the Biden administration over preschool masks and vaccine mandates.