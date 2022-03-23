INDIANAPOLIS – Some Indiana lawmakers say they want to see the legislature do more to try to stop cyberattacks, and one legislator plans to reintroduce a bill that died this past session.

“I think there’s definitely a lot more to do to address this issue,” said State Rep. Christopher Judy (R-Fort Wayne).

Judy said he plans to reintroduce legislation next year from House Bill 1274, which would have created a volunteer cyber civilian corps in Indiana.

Under the proposed program, a volunteer group of Hoosiers would work with state and local government agencies as well as schools to prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

It didn’t move forward this year due to costs associated with training, Judy said. He believes the bill has a much better chance in 2023, which is when the state budget will be rewritten.

“This isn’t going away,” Judy said. “This is a threat that’s continuing to increase.”

Some Indiana governments and businesses are all too familiar with the consequences of cyberattacks.

“We still at this point have very limited remote access to email,” said Dr. David Dunkle, president and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health.

That’s one of the precautionary measures now in place since Johnson Memorial Health was hit with a cyberattack last fall.

“We have trainings as part of our annual education, but still, all it takes is one person in the organization to click on the wrong email,” Dr. Dunkle said.

Cyberattacks have been on the rise around the world, including here in Indiana. And they could spike further amid a looming threat from Russia.

“I’m very concerned,” said Kathy Guider of Veracity IIR, an investigative services firm in Carmel. “It is a very real threat that is out there.”

Guider, who spent 23 years with the FBI, urges businesses to to educate employees and ensure they’re using protections like two-factor authentication.

“If you as an employee think that your email is running slow or that you’ve had two or three unusual emails, report it,” Guider said.

Guider encourages businesses to report breaches to the FBI.