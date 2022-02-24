INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers could change when a driver needs to use turn signals. Right now, using a turn signal in Indiana is actually required under two different statutes.

But now there is discussion of making it just one.

“It’s just removing these impossibilities,” said Chris Daniels of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. “It’s removing the technical violations that weren’t necessarily dangerous.”

Legislators have proposed cutting the requirement to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet if you’re on a highway.

You would still be required to signal before turning or changing lanes, just not at a specific distance.

“It will help reduce the number of people stopped,” said Michael Moore of the Indiana Public Defender Council, which is advocating for the change. “A traffic stop can take anywhere from 10 minutes to 20 minutes.”

Moore added that it’s hard to use a turn signal 200 feet before an intersection in many urban areas.

“You go from street to street and not have 200 feet or so, to even activate your turn signal,” said Chief Gary Woodruff of the Lawrence Police Department.

Woodruff said he’s not sure the legislation would reduce the number of traffic stops by his officers. But he doesn’t have a problem with the change since it takes the burden off of officers to judge the distance.

“Was it 170 feet?” he said. “Was it 230 feet? That’s asking an awful lot of an officer in a dynamic environment in a fluid environment.”

Still, some Hoosiers say they have concerns about the idea.

“It just seems like it would only make things easier for lazy drivers,” said Natalie Moore, who lives in Indianapolis.

“Let’s enforce it, let’s make people do it, not make it easier to not do it,” said Geoff Ehrendreich of Mooresville.