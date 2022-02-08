INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers moved ahead with a bill that would allow those convicted of low-level felonies to be sent to a state prison instead of their county jail.

House Bill 1004 passed the Indiana House on a 90-3 vote. The Senate corrections and criminal code committee voted Tuesday to send the bill to the Senate appropriations committee for consideration before it can head to the Senate floor.

Law enforcement officials across Indiana say some county jails are overcrowded.

“In some cases, there are some jails that actually have to pay other jails to house their inmates because of their overcrowding situation,” said Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter, who serves as first vice president of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.

Sheriff Retter said he believes the bill would help solve that problem.

“It’s a step forward because it gives the courts options to find the best solution for the situation,” Retter said.

The bill’s author, State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg), said he believes giving courts more flexibility on those convicted of Level 6 felonies could help get more inmates into treatment programs run by the state.

“Some counties have great facilities for drug treatment or mental health, but some don’t,” Frye said. “And this just gives that judge the option in that county.”

But there are some concerns, even among lawmakers who have voted in support of the bill.

“That is a shame and a sin that [in] Indiana, it can be said that the only place to get treatment is in jail or in prison,” said Bernice Corley, executive director of the Indiana Public Defender Council.

Corley said she believes the bill is a step in the wrong direction compared to the criminal justice reform law the state passed nearly a decade ago.

“What we need to do is be serious and invest in all communities around the state so that people who do have mental health, drug addiction issues, recurring issues can be in their communities and get that help that they need,” Corley said.