INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are working to propose new legislation that improves access to child care.

Legislators plan to discuss the topic during summer study committee meetings in a few months, according to State Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis).

Finding child care can be a challenge in all parts of Indiana, and it’s especially tough in many rural communities.

“We have people reaching out every day saying, ‘I’d like to move to Rush County, I need the basics, I need housing, I need broadband, I need child care,'” said Jeri McCorkle, director of First5, an organization that raises awareness about the importance of early childhood education.

It’s particularly difficult to encourage more child care centers to open in rural areas like Rush County, where her organization is based, McCorkle said.

“Based on the number of seats that we’re aware of, we have about enough seats for half of the children who need child care,” she said.

Increasing access to child care has become a priority for several Indiana lawmakers.

“We can’t compete on a national level with this shortage of workforce due to the pandemic,” State Sen. Qaddoura said.

Qaddoura introduced a bipartisan-backed bill this past session that would have required the state to create a plan on how to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to improve child care access. It passed the state Senate unanimously but didn’t move forward in the House.

Lawmakers have instead chosen to study the topic more closely this summer to try to get new legislation passed next year.

“I’m hopeful that we can come up with practical recommendations that we can act on during the budget legislative session, specifically tax policies,” Qaddoura said.

“I hope they understand the importance of those first five years, that when we look at all of the problems and all the solutions, we can trace most of those back to early learning,” McCorkle said.

Lawmakers could hold committee hearings on child care as soon as July or August. They plan to talk with childcare providers, school officials and local community leaders, among other affected groups, Qaddoura said.