INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana officials have announced an investment of more than $100 million to expand mental health services. Some of that funding will go toward the new 988 mental health crisis hotline, which launches Saturday nationwide.

The hotline has been described as the mental health version of 911. Starting Saturday, anyone in the country can dial 988 and be connected with trained crisis specialist with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 24/7.

You can still call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

You can also reach Indiana’s Be Well Crisis Helpline by dialing 211.

