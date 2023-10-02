INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indiana Republican Party will host a caucus to fill the vacancy of the seat formally held by State Sen. Jack Sandlin, who recently died.

According to a news release from the Indiana GOP, the caucus will be hosted at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Atrium Banquet and Conference Center, located at 3143 E. Thompson Rd. The caucus will consist of eligible precinct committee members to fill Sandlin’s vacancy as the state senator for District 36 through 2024.

Sandlin died in mid-September and represented the south side of Indianapolis as a state senator since he was elected in 2016, according to previous reports. Sandlin was a former police officer in Indianapolis and Southport and became a member of the Indianapolis City-County Council in 2010.

The release said that individuals who are interested in running in the caucus are asked to contact the secretary of the Indiana Republican Party to make sure they file the proper forms before the deadline, 72 hours before the vote.

Officials said a livestream of the caucus will be available for members of the public who want to watch the proceedings on Oct. 18.