INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 election season officially kicked off in the state of Indiana.

Starting Wednesday, candidates for a number of races can officially file their declaration of candidacy for a major political primary nomination. Candidates for President, U.S. Senator or Governor can also file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office for the verification of petition signatures.

“We know 2024 is going to be a big election year and today is the official start of filing. As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, I’m excited to welcome candidates into the Secretary of State’s Office so they can officially file their candidacy,” Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said in a news release from the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The office, along with the Indiana Election Division, will be accepting declarations of candidacy from candidates for federal, statewide, state legislative, and judicial offices including county prosecuting attorneys from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays through noon on February 9. Indiana law states that election officials are unable to accept a filing after the deadline on February 9.

In 2024, several races will be on the election ballot for Hoosiers, including President of the United States, positions in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, Indiana Governor, Indiana Attorney General and positions in the Indiana House of Representatives and the Indiana Senate.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

In a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, U.S. Rep. Andree Carson, D-Ind. District 7, announced that he filed for reelection “to continue serving the great people of Indiana’s 7th District.”

“We’ve achieved record investments in infrastructure, job growth and lowered the cost of prescription drugs,” Carson said. “With your support, I’ll keep fighting #ForThePeople.”

On Wednesday, the Indiana Democratic Party also announced a slate of Indiana House of Representatives candidates who have filed their respective bids to run in 2024 for seats in southern Indiana and the Indianapolis suburbs. This includes:

Matt McNally, House District 39

Josh Lowry, House District 24

Robert Pope, House District 40

Tiffany Stoner, House District 25

Nate Anderson, House District 53

Hollie Payton, House District 73

Trish Whitcomb, House District 69

Thomas Horrocks, House District 62

Jason Applegate, House District 72

Alex Burton, House District 77

For a full look at what dates Hoosiers, both those running for office and not, should have on their calendar for the election year, click here. This story will be updated as candidates have officially filed with the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office: