Indiana Senate passes bill to examine child care access

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers moved forward with an effort to try to reduce child care deserts in the Hoosier State.

Senate Bill 404 passed the state Senate unanimously Tuesday and now heads to the House for consideration. According to the bill’s author, State Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis), 55% of Indiana’s counties have child care deserts, areas that offer few options for families.

Finding accessible and affordable child care has been a longtime struggle for many Hoosier parents.

“Early childhood education is so much more than learning letters and numbers,” said Trish Mastin, director of Lil’ Tigers Academy in rural Rush County.

According to Mastin, her facility is the only state-accredited child care center in Rush County.

Her preschool can accommodate 20 kids but has a few openings right now.

“Some parents have commute issues, but I also think that parents are having to choose between affordability, accessibility, and there’s just not a lot of that,” Mastin said.

Mastin said her team works to connect families in need with state assistance.

Still, she wants to see officials look for long-term solutions to make child care more accessible.

“Moms disengaged from our workforce under the pandemic specifically because of lack of access to affordable childcare,” Qaddoura said.

Maureen Weber of Early Learning Indiana said she believes it’s a critical time to examine potential solutions.

“One of the challenges that we have and really we’re seeing this all across the state is just a lack of an early care and education workforce,” Weber said.

Indiana has received more than $1 billion in federal COVID relief funding specifically for early childhood education, Weber said.

“Grants are being sent out by the state right now to early care and education providers,” she said. “So we as providers really have to take the opportunity to grab those dollars to make some long-term changes.”

Under the bill, the committee would meet this summer and submit a strategic plan to the General Assembly by November 1.