INDIANAPOLIS — Jack Sandlin, a Republican member of the Indiana Senate representing District 36 since 2016, has died.

Marion County Republican Party Chairman Joe Elsener released the following statement Wednesday night confirming Sandlin’s passing.

“We are incredibly sorry to hear of the passing of Senator Jack Sandlin,” Elsener wrote. “Jack lived a life in service to his community from his time on the police force, through his tenure as a city-county councilor, and finally as a state senator representing the Southside.”

Representing the south side of Indianapolis as a state senator since being elected in 2016, Sandlin was a well-known figure in the community.

After serving as a police officer in Indianapolis and Southport for over 30 years, Sandlin became a member of the Indianapolis City-County Council for the 24th district in 2010. He remained in the position until being elected to the State Senate 6 years later.

From 2016 onward, Sandlin served as a Senate member representing the southern part of Marion County as well as northern Johnson County. Throughout his Senate tenure, Sandlin served on various committees including:

the Corrections and Criminal Law Committee,

the Senate Environmental Affairs Committee,

the Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee,

the Veterans Affairs and the Military Committee,

the Homeland Security and Transportation Committee and

the Senate Public Police Committee

Elsener said that Sandlin and his various contributions to the Hoosier community will be missed.

“[Jack’s] voice and impact on our city will certainly be missed,” his statement concluded. “Our prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this time.”