INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers have returned to the statehouse for the second day of the special session.

Thousands of people gathered Monday to protest a proposed abortion ban. On Tuesday, lawmakers will begin discussing possible changes to the bill. In its current form, the bill makes exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when there’s a “substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother.”

Also happening Tuesday, State lawmakers will begin considering ways to provide help to Hoosiers during high inflation. House Republicans are introducing a bill that would give Indiana taxpayers a $225 refund. This is what Governor Eric Holcomb proposed in June.

Senate Republicans, however, are introducing a plan that would instead cap the sales tax on gas and temporarily suspend the sales tax on residential utility bills.

We are following the updates coming from the session. You can follow them as they come in here.

As an attorney summarizes each of the proposed amendments, anti-abortion protesters outside the Senate chamber can be heard chanting, “let their heart beat.” @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/u7bxhsRLih — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray has closed testimony on the abortion bill. One person asked to be allowed to speak, but Bray said lawmakers had to move on with consideration of amendments. Hundreds signed up to testify, but a few dozen were heard. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

.@irtl has a huge presence here in the statehouse this morning… pic.twitter.com/Hx9kcQIpYX — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 26, 2022

So far at today’s hearing, we’re again hearing from both supporters of abortion rights and those against abortion access. A spokesperson for the Indiana Senate Republicans says 91 people have checked in to speak today, but testimony will be cut off around 11:30 a.m. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

The Senate Appropriations committee will also discuss the proposed $50 million social services bill accompanying the abortion ban. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

Senate Republicans have proposed a suspension of the sales tax on residential utilities for 6 months, which the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency says would save the average Hoosier household $120. Their plan also caps the gas sales tax at 29.5 cents a gallon through June. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022

Follow my colleague @MaxLewisTV for updates on the proposals for financial relief from inflation. At 11 a.m., the House Ways and Means committee will discuss @GovHolcomb’s proposed $225 tax refund for all Hoosier taxpayers. But the Senate has a different proposal. — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 26, 2022