INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers have returned to the statehouse for the second day of the special session.
Thousands of people gathered Monday to protest a proposed abortion ban. On Tuesday, lawmakers will begin discussing possible changes to the bill. In its current form, the bill makes exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when there’s a “substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother.”
Also happening Tuesday, State lawmakers will begin considering ways to provide help to Hoosiers during high inflation. House Republicans are introducing a bill that would give Indiana taxpayers a $225 refund. This is what Governor Eric Holcomb proposed in June.
Senate Republicans, however, are introducing a plan that would instead cap the sales tax on gas and temporarily suspend the sales tax on residential utility bills.
We are following the updates coming from the session. You can follow them as they come in here.