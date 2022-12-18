INDIANAPOLIS – A political commentator and analyst may enter the race for Indianapolis mayor.

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz confirmed he is exploring running as a Republican candidate. He expected to have a final decision in the coming weeks.

“I am looking at running and in the process of forming an exploratory committee. I should have a final decision by the filing deadline in February,” he said in a message to reporter Cameron Ridle.

As for his party affiliation, Shabazz said he would be running as a Republican in the tradition of “Mitch Daniels, Dick Lugar and Greg Ballard.”

Shabazz is a frequent panelist on IN Focus. The political commentator, attorney and journalist writes extensively about state and local politics on IndyPolitics.org.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, announced plans in November to seek a third term. Democrats Robin Shackleford and Gregory Meriweather have also thrown their hats into the ring to challenge Hogsett.

The only other Republican candidate to announce a mayoral run is Pastor James Jackson.