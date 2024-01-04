INDIANAPOLIS — Republican State Senator Aaron Freeman has introduced a new bill that aims to retroactively void downtown Indianapolis’s no-turn-on-red policy despite the City-County Council already passing the measure last summer.

Freeman, whose district encompasses parts of Marion and Johnson counties, fought against the no-turn-on-red proposal previously calling the ban — which targets Indy’s downtown core — “stupid” and adding an amendment to a House bill that outlawed the City-County Council from passing the measure.

Freeman argued that banning right turns on red lights in downtown Indianapolis would create traffic congestion and longer waits. He also suggested the bill was “forcing people to ride a bus service.”

Freeman has previously fought against bus service expansion, too. At least twice the senator has tried to curb IndyGo’s plans to build a dedicated bus lane for the proposed 24.5-mile-long Blue Line that would link Cumberland to the east with Indianapolis International Airport on the west — running mostly along Washington Street.

The Indianapolis City-County Council proposed, and ultimately passed, the no-turn-on-red policy in downtown Indianapolis as a safety measure, stating, “Our city has lost too many pedestrians and cyclists, and it is crucial to take action to improve their safety.”

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works presented a five-year study that showed, in part, that nearly 57% of pedestrian crashes in the downtown core happened due to vehicles not yielding to people crossing the road.

“Isn’t somebody’s life worth 30 seconds of waiting?” asked Connie Szabo Schmucker, the advocacy director for Bicycle Garage Indy.

Freeman, along with others in the General Assembly who supported his amendment, were criticized for not only putting traffic congestion worries over pedestrian safety but for superseding a local governing body’s power to govern itself.

“I proudly will say it, I’ll put it on a coffee mug: I’m all for local government until it’s stupid, and that is stupid,” Freeman said previously on the matter.

The City-County Council ultimately defied Freeman and the state senate and passed the ordinance. No-turn-on-red signs in affected areas of the downtown core went up in early August.

Freeman still hasn’t given up the fight, however. Introduced at the start of 2024, Senate Bill 108 — authored by Freeman — calls not only for retroactively voiding Indianapolis’s no-turn-on-red policy and the removal of all installed signs in downtown Indy, but also prohibits any consolidated city in Indiana from adopting similar ordinances or installing signs that prohibit turning on red.

Freeman’s new bill is scheduled for its first reading on Jan. 8 where it will be referred to the Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation.