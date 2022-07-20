INDIANAPOLIS — Senate Republicans are expected to introduce their plan for the special session that starts Monday.

During a news conference Wednesday, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) and State Senator Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) will detail the bills that Senate Republicans plan to introduce. They will also provide a Senate schedule for the upcoming special session.

Governor Eric Holcomb called for a special session on July 6 so lawmakers could approve his proposal for a universal tax refund to provide relief from inflation. That session was pushed back to July 25 in light of the recent Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Legislative leaders are expected to discuss potential legislation about Indiana’s abortion laws during the session.

The news conference takes place at 3 p.m. It will be streamed here and additional details will be added from the event.