INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Indianapolis while lawmakers meet for a special session.

Sources tell FOX59 that Vice President Harris is expected to visit Indianapolis Monday. While not confirmed, this would bring her to the city right as lawmakers meet for a special session.

During the special session, lawmakers are expected to discuss abortion legislation that would bring a near-ban to Indiana. The legislation introduced Wednesday by Indiana Senate Republicans would prohibit abortions throughout all stages of the fetus’ development in a pregnant woman’s uterus from implantation until birth except in limited situations.

On July 8, President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at preserving some access to abortion services but again acknowledged Congress has ultimate control over the issue right now.

“If you want to change the circumstance for women, and even little girls in this country, please go out and vote,” Biden said.

The executive order builds off some of the administration’s previously announced efforts and is limited in scope. It provides some incremental measures to protect access to emergency medical care for women who will seek abortions in states that ban it.

The bill will be considered by lawmakers when the special session starts Monday. Amendments are expected to be introduced, so the bill could change before the final vote.

There will be a reproductive rights roundtable Monday while Vice President Harris is in Indianapolis. FOX59 will be at the roundtable. We will provide a report Monday about what was discussed.