JASPER, Ind. — A Jasper doctor recently launched his campaign to replace U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind. District 8, in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to a news release, Richard Moss, a medical professional in southern Indiana, launched his campaign on Wednesday to run for Bucshon’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Moss’ campaign said in the release that Moss would bring his “wealth of experience” to Washington D.C. as an entrepreneur, medical doctor, author and “conservative fighter.”

As of Wednesday, the Indiana Secretary of State’s office had not listed Moss as a candidate who has officially filed for candidacy. This story will be updated if Moss is officially listed.

Moss said in the release that his campaign will focus on:

Combating immigration

Improving the “failing economy”

“Getting big government off the backs of hardworking Americans.”

“After much prayer and consideration, I am excited to launch our campaign for Congress,” Moss said in the release. “In just three years, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have turned our country upside down. Their reckless open-border, soft-on-crime, and socialist economic policies are putting our country at risk. Lawmakers in Washington have forgotten what it means to be hometown proud and I will bring our hometown Hoosier values to Washington.

“I have lived the American dream because my single mother, who raised five children, made sure we understood the values of hard work and an honest living,” Moss continued. “Today, Democrats in Washington are fighting to prevent the next generation from enjoying the same dream I had. In Washington, I will continue to push Donald Trump’s America First policies to put an end to Joe Biden’s reckless agenda and turn our country around.”