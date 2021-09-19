State Rep. Steve Davisson dies after battle with cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — State Representative Steve Davisson has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to officials.

Davisson, of Salem, was first elected in 2010 to serve House District 73, which includes all of Washington County and parts of Clark, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence and Orange counties.

In August, Governor Eric Holcomb awarded Davisson one of the state’s highest honors, the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, for his outstanding service to the state.

Gov. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the death of Rep. Davisson:

My good friend Steve Davisson was a good friend to anyone that met him, and for that, we’re all fortunate and mourn his loss. As a man of faith, family and community, Rep. Davisson was a model citizen legislator, daily carrying out the duties that made him an obvious Sagamore of the Wabash. His ability to take on tough and complex issues with common sense and that famous smile was a gift from above. Janet and I will keep his wife, children and many grandchildren in our prayers as they find peace for such an unimaginable loss for their family, loved ones and his constituents that were so honored to have him represent them over all these years in our Statehouse. Gov. Eric Holcomb

According to Indiana House Republicans, Davisson grew up in Scott County and graduated from Scottsburg Senior High School in 1976 before earning two degrees from Purdue University. Davisson and his wife, Michelle, have five children and several grandchildren.

“Steve Davisson lived an extraordinary life of love, courage and service,” said Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston. “While short in stature, Steve was a giant of a man in service to his family, community and state. He lived his life full of love and optimism, which made him such a blessing to know. Steve will be greatly missed by me and everyone who had the privilege to know him.”