WASHINGTON D.C. — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind. District 8 announced Monday that Bucshon will be retiring following the 2024 session and will not seek reelection for an eighth term.

Bucshon was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2011. According to previous reports, Bucshon serves the eighth district of Indiana, which includes Evansville and Terre Haute, and serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Heath Subcommittee, the Energy Subcommittee as well as the Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee.

In a statement provided to FOX59/CBS4, Bucshon said that it became clear over the holidays that “the time has come to bring (his) season in public service to a conclusion.”

“As the son of an underground coal miner and a nurse who grew up in a small town in rural America, it’s been the privilege of a lifetime to have been afforded the opportunity to represent Hoosiers in Southern and West Central Indiana as their elected representative in the U.S. Congress,” Bucshon said. “I thank my constituents for affording me this opportunity and for placing their trust in me these past 14 years. I’ve also benefited from outstanding staff over the years that have provided excellent service to Hoosiers and to the American people.

“For over 230 years, men and women have chosen to serve our nation in the Congress – in many cases through very trying times in our history – and I’m honored to be included among their ranks,” Bucshon’s statement continued. “Recent disputes in Congress and difficulties advancing policy on behalf of the American people have not soured my faith in our Constitutional Republic form of government. In fact, it has strengthened that faith. Throughout the history of the United States, one of our strengths has always been the ability of our elected leaders – and the American people – to debate the issues in a public forum, and then ultimately find common ground and compromise on solutions that benefit the American people. It is still true today and this principle always prevails. God Bless!”

In a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. District 4, said that Buchson is a “great friend and mentor” and wishes him well in his retirement.

“Dr. Bucshon has been a leader on health care issues and has fought for conservative values during his 7 terms serving Indiana’s 8th District,” Banks said. “(Bucshon) and I have traveled to Afghanistan, Normandy for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and recently to Africa to visit Indiana National Guard troops. As a fellow Navy Reserve Veteran I appreciate what Larry has done to serve our veterans and support our troops. Those are big shoes to fill for our state!”

In a statement on X, U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Ind. said that he came to Congress at the same time as Bucshon and it has been an honor to work alongside him.

“Southwest Indiana could not have chosen a better advocate, a better lawmaker, or a better person than Dr. Bucshon,” Young said. “I wish him the best in his next chapter.”

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-Ind. District 2 said that Buchson has been a friend and mentor to him, as well as “an indispensible leader in the Hoosier delegation.”

“His service in the People’s House come next year will be missed,” Yakym said. “Wishing Larry and his family all the best when he retires from Congress next year!”