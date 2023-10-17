INDIANAPOLIS — After Kevin McCarthy served nearly 10 months as Speaker of the House, it took just days for him to lose his seat. Now lawmakers, including nine representing Indiana, will vote once again on a person to fill the position.

According to reports from The Hill, a vote to select a new Speaker of the House is expected at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio was named the Republican nominee for Speaker of the House on Friday. When the Republican conference was asked at that time if they would support Jordan on the floor, the vote was reported as 152-55.

This comes after it took days and numerous votes for the prior Speaker of the House, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy R-Calif., to be put into the position in January.

After nearly 10 months in the position, a group of hard-right Republicans joined House Democrats to oust McCarthy, causing the Speaker of the House position to be vacant for the first time in history.

According to previous reports, some Indiana lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. District 3 and U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind. District 9, have expressed their support for Jordan’s bid for Speaker of the House.

“It’s clear Jim Jordan is uniquely suited for this moment to unite Republicans and lead Congress in the days ahead,” Houchin said in a post on social media on Tuesday morning. “That’s why I was proud to second his nomination in conference and why he will have my support today for Speaker on the house floor.”

Other lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind. District 5, have expressed hesitancy in voting for Jordan. In a statement released late Monday, Spartz said while she voted for Jordan, she does not support what has happened since then.

I did vote for Kevin McCarthy, reluctantly, in January after moving to “present” to express my dissatisfaction when he tried to intimidate conservatives on the floor into voting for him. I also reluctantly decided not to vacate him regardless of how I felt about his policy failures. I did not support Steve Scalise in conference, but publicly said I would support him on the first vote if goes to the floor. I also asked Steve not to act tyrannically as Kevin did if he cannot get the vote in conference, which he graciously did. I voted to support Jim Jordan in conference, but what happened Friday night is not acceptable. After undermining Steve and appearing to make some kind of a deal with Jim, Kevin forced the conference to adjourn and announced that Jim Jordan was going to be our speaker next week. Unfortunately, Jim did not object to Kevin, as also on a few other occasions as the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee. I hate to remind Kevin, but we fought a war not to have kings with successors. I am willing to give Jim another chance and assess his wisdom of governing to allow conference, not floor, deliberation on his nomination to proceed tomorrow as he promised during the conference debate. I would also like to remind Jim that Republicans are not sheep and will refuse to support him if he will try to use the same McCarthy intimidation techniques on members on the floor, even if I have to run again, so McCarthy and his friends have a chance to primary me.” Spartz

Here is how Indiana lawmakers voted during Tuesday’s Speaker of the House vote. This story will be updated as the vote occurs:

First Vote:

James Baird Republican Jim Jordan Jim Banks Republican Jim Jordan Larry Bucshon Republican Jim Jordan Erin Houchin Republican Jim Jordan Greg Pence Republican Jim Jordan Victoria Spartz Republican Thomas Massie

(Did not answer when her name was first called) Rudy Yakym III Republican Jim Jordan Andre Carson Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Frank Mrvan Democrat Hakeem Jeffries

At the end of the first vote, the unofficial total was 200 votes for Jordan, 212 votes for Jeffries and 20 votes for another person. Because no member had the votes to be elected in the first round, a second vote for Speaker of the House is expected. A candidate needs 217 votes to win the Speaker of the House position.

As of 1:55 p.m., there is not a second vote scheduled. This story will be updated when a second vote is scheduled.

Second Vote

James Baird Republican Jim Banks Republican Larry Bucshon Republican Erin Houchin Republican Greg Pence Republican Victoria Spartz Republican Rudy Yakym III Republican Andre Carson Democrat Frank Mrvan Democrat

Indiana Lawmaker Reactions

At 12:28 p.m., U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. District 3 said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, said:

“I am proud to cast my vote on behalf of northeast Indiana to make Jim Jordan the next Speaker of the House!”

At 1:09 p.m., U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind. District 7 said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, said:

“Governing is about finding common ground. We need a Speaker who can work across the aisle. Jim Jordan has been in Congress for 16 years and has not passed a single bill. With so much at stake, we don’t need a MAGA extremist in charge of the House.”

This story will also be updated below with quotes from Indiana lawmakers as the vote occurs.