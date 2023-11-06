INDIANAPOLIS — Throughout the city of Indianapolis, more than 180 locations will be available for people to vote on Election Day.

Indianapolis residents, and those around Marion County, will be voting on a number of races, including the Indianapolis mayor’s race as well as various City-County Council seats.

On Tuesday, Election Day locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for people to vote. Election officials also said that all mail ballots are due at an Election Board site by 6 p.m. Tuesday. When residents go to vote, registered voters are required, in all cases, to bring a valid photo ID to participate.

The city’s more than 180 Election Day locations are listed below by township.

Center Township

Barnes United Methodist Church

900 W 30th St.

Eskenazi Health Center Barton Annex

501 N East St.

Beech Grove Middle School

1248 Buffalo St. in Beech Grove

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

1230 N Delaware St.

Bethel Park Family Center

2850 Bethel Ave.

Boner Fitness & Learning Center at Chase Legacy Building

727 N Oriental St.

Brookside Park Family Center

3500 E Brookside Pkwy SDR

Christian Park

4200 English Ave.

City-County Building

200 E Washington St.

Commonwealth Apartments

57 N Rural St.

Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School

1202 E Troy Ave.

Flanner House

2424 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 S Pennsylvania St.

Burrello Family Center

2345 Pagoda Dr.

Harrison Center

1505 N Delaware St.

Hope Christian Community Center

1970 Caroline Ave.

IFD Station 01

1903 W 10th St

IFD Station 03

1308 E Prospect St.

Indianapolis Fire Buffs Association

339 N Sherman Dr.

Indianapolis Fleet Services

1651 W 30th St.

IPS Administrative Building

120 E Walnut St.

Crispus Attucks High School

1130 1140 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St.

Daniel Webster School No. 46

1450 S Reisner St.

Eleanor Skillen School No. 34

1410 Wade St.

Frederick Douglass Super School No. 19

2020 Dawson St.

Ignite Achievement Academy

1002 W 25th St.

James Garfield School No. 31

308 Lincoln St.

Kindezi Academy at Joyce Kilmer No. 69

3421 N. Keystone Ave.

IUPUI Library

755 W Michigan St.

Ivy Tech Community College

2820 N Meridian, Room 118

John H Boner Community Center

2236 E 10th St.

JTV Hill Park Center (IMPD Athletic League)

1806 Columbia Ave.

Kennedy King Park Center

601 E 17th St.

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave. S

Lugar Tower Apartments

901 Fort Wayne Ave.

Miracles and Blessings United Methodist Church

4062 E 34th St.

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church

1003 W 16th St.

Mt Zion Church – Renaissance Center

3549 N Boulevard Pl.

Phillips Temple CME Church

210 E 34th St.

Rhodius Family Center

1720 W Wilkins St.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

1530 Union St.

Sarah Shank Golf Course

2901 S Keystone Ave.

The Salvation Army – Fountain Square

1337 S Shelby St.

Victory College Prep Academy

1780 S Sloan Ave.

Washington Park Family Center

3130 E 30th St.

Young & Laramore

407 N Fulton St.

Decatur Township

Buffer Park Golf Course

3825 Foltz St.

Camby Community Church

8604 W Camby Rd. in Camby

Decatur Township Blue-Gold Academy

5650 Mann Rd.

Decatur Township Government Center

5410 S High School Rd.

Southwest Church of the Nazarene

4797 Tincher Rd.

St. Ann Catholic Church

6350 S Mooresville Rd.

Valley Mills Christian Church

5555 Kentucky Ave.

West Newton Elementary School

7529 S Mooresville Rd.

Franklin Township

Action United Methodist Church

5650 Senour Rd.

Beech Grove High School

5330 E Hornet Ave. in Beech Grove

Franklin Central Christian Church

4100 S Franklin Rd.

Franklin Township Government Center

6231 S Arlington Ave.

Lutheran High School

5555 S Arlington Ave.

The Creek Church

6430 S Franklin Rd.

Lawrence Township

Castleton United Methodist Church

7101 Shadeland Ave.

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

8902 E 38th St.

Faith Presbyterian Church

8170 Hague Rd.

Fall Creek Valley Middle School

9701 E 63rd St.

Geist Christian Church

8550 Mud Creek Rd.

Greenbriar Mobile Home Park

9901 Pendleton Pike

Indianapolis Fire Department Station 2

4120 N Mitthoefer Rd.

Indianapolis Fire Department Station 9

6260 E 86th St.

Arlington Middle School

4825 N Arlington Ave.

Charles Warren Fairbanks Elementary School

8620 Montery Rd.

Robert Frost School No. 106

5301 Roxbury Rd.

Lawrence Community Center

5301 N Franklin Rd. in Lawrence

Lawrence Fire Department Station 37

4902 N German Church Rd. in Lawrence

Lawrence Fire Department Station 39

4751 N Richardt Ave. in Lawrence

Lawrence North High School

7802 Hague Rd.

Lawrence United Methodist Church

5200 Shadeland Ave.

Mary Castle Elementary School

8502 E 82nd St.

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Administration Building

6501 Sunnyside Rd.

New Revelation Christian Church

6701 Oaklandon Rd.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

4601 Emerson Ave.

St. Simon The Apostle School

8155 Oaklandon Rd.

Winding Ridge Elementary

11825 E 46th St.

Perry Township

Center United Methodist Church

5445 Bluff Rd.

Chin Christian Church

201 E Epler Ave.

Community Church at Murphy’s Landing

7401 S Harding St.

Elevation Church

8902 S Sherman Dr.

Glenns Valley Elementary School

8239 Morgantown Rd.

Indy Honda

8455 S US 31

Raymond F Brandes Elementary School

4065 Asbury St.

Mary Bryan Elementary School

4355 East Stop 11 Rd.

Meridian Woods Park Clubhouse

6760 Yellowstone Pkwy

Perry Meridian High School

401 W Meridian School Rd.

Perry Township Education Center

6548 Orinoco Ave.

Perry Township Government Center

4925 S Shelby St.

Resurrection Lutheran Church

455 East Stop 11 Rd.

Southern Dunes Golf Course

8220 S Tibbs Ave.

Southport Heights Christian Church

7154 McFarland Rd.

Southport Middle School

5715 S Keystone Ave.

St. Roch Parish Life Center

3603 S Meridian St.

Willow Glen South Apartments

4880 Willow Glen Dr. in Beech Grove

Pike Township

Central Elementary School

7001 Zionsville Rd.

College Park Elementary

2811 Barnard St.

Eagle Creek Community Church

5943 Lafayette Rd.

Eagle Creek Elementary

6905 W 46th St.

Eagle Creek Golf Club

8802 W 56th St.

Eskenazi Health Center Pecar

6940 Michigan Rd.

Fishback Creek Public Academy

8301 W 86th St.

Guion Creek Middle School

4401 W 52nd St.

Indianapolis Public Library – Pike Branch

6525 Zionsville Rd.

International Marketplace Coalition

4233 Lafayette Rd.

Jonathan Jennings School No. 109

6150 Gateway Dr.

John Wesley Free Methodist Church

5900 W 46th St.

New Augusta Public Academy

6450 Rodebaugh Rd.

Pike Fire Station 62

7002 Lafayette Rd.

Progressive Baptist Church

4625 W 59th St.

Snacks Crossing Elementary School

5455 W 56th St.

Warren Township

Amber Woods Apartments

10202 E John Jay Dr.

Caring Place

2901 N Post Rd.

Creston Middle School

10925 E Prospect St.

Gethsemane Lutheran Church

6810 E 10th St.

IFD Station 41

10750 E 10th St.

IFD Station 43

7604 E 10th St.

IFD Station 44

7345 E 30th St.

Phalen Leadership Academy School No. 93

7151 E 35th St.

Irvington Preparatory Academy

5751 E University Ave.

Irvington Presbyterian Church

55 Johnson Ave.

Liberty Park Elementary

8425 E Raymond St.

New Beginnings Fellowship Church

2125 N German Church Rd.

Old Bethel United Methodist Church

7995 E 21st St.

Pleasant Run Golf Course

601 N Arlington Ave.

Warren Central High School

9500 E 16th St.

Warren Township Government Center

501 N Post Rd.

Windsor Village Park

6510 E 25th St.

Washington Township

Allisonville Christian Church

7701 Allisonville Rd.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church

526 E 52nd St.

Broad Ripple Park Family Center

1550 Broad Ripple Ave.

Crooked Creek Baptist Chruch

5540 Michigan Rd.

Crossroads AME Church

4602 N College Ave.

Eunhye Korean Presbyterian Church

5220 E Fall Creek Pkwy N Dr.

Farm Bureau Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E 38th St.

First Friends Church

3030 E Kessler Blvd.

Hinkle Fieldhouse

510 W 49th St.

Holliday Park Nature Center

6363 Spring Mill Rd.

IFD Station No. 4

8404 Ditch Rd.

Indianapolis Public Library – Nora Branch

8625 N Guilford Ave.

Jewish Community Center

6701 Hoover Rd.

Kingdom Apostolic Ministries

4900 E 38th St.

Martin Luther King Community Center

40 W 40th St.

Nora Commons on the Monon

8905 Evergreen Ave.

North Central Church of Christ

9015 Westfield Blvd.

North Willow Farms Clubhouse

1635 Brewster Rd.

Northminster Presbyterian Church

1660 E Kessler Blvd EDR

Northside Baptist Church

3021 E 71st St.

Rocky Ripple Town Hall

930 W 54th St.

Second Presbyterian Church

7700 N Meridian St.

St. Augustine’s Home

2345 W 86th St.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

100 W 86th St.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

6050 N Meridian St.

St. Thomas Aquinas Church

4600 N Illinois St.

Washington Township Government Center

5302 N Keystone Ave. Suite E

Westlane Middle School

1301 W 73rd St.

Wayne Township

Apostolic Life Church

4200 W Washington St.

Bel-Aire Park

2901 W Mooresville Rd.

Ben Davis High School

1200 N Girls School Rd.

Bridgeport Elementary School

9035 W Morris St.

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

1301 N Goodlet Ave.

Hawthorne Community Center

2440 W Ohio St.

IFD Station No. 18

42 N Warman Ave.

IFD Station No. 30

2440 N Tibbs Ave.

Clarence Farrington School No. 61

4326 Patricia St.

Ernie Pyle School No. 90

3351 W 18th St.

Northwest Middle School

5525 W 34th St.

John Knox Presbyterian Church

3000 N High School Rd.

Lakeview Church

47 Beachway Dr.

Lions Club Park

3201 Tansel Rd.

Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center

2805 S Lynhurst Dr.

McClelland Elementary School

6740 W Morris St.

Municipal Gardens Community Center

1831 Lafayette Rd.

North Wayne Elementary School

6950 W 34th St.

Speedway High School

5357 W 25th St. in Speedway

Speedway Municipal Center

5300 W Crawfordsville Rd. in Speedway

Thatcher Park Community Center

4649 W Vermont St.

Wayne Preparatory Academy

5248 W Raymond St.

Wayne TWP Fire Department Station 85

7981 W Crawfordsville Rd.

Westside Church of the Nazarine

8610 W 10th St.