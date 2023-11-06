INDIANAPOLIS — Throughout the city of Indianapolis, more than 180 locations will be available for people to vote on Election Day.
Indianapolis residents, and those around Marion County, will be voting on a number of races, including the Indianapolis mayor’s race as well as various City-County Council seats.
On Tuesday, Election Day locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for people to vote. Election officials also said that all mail ballots are due at an Election Board site by 6 p.m. Tuesday. When residents go to vote, registered voters are required, in all cases, to bring a valid photo ID to participate.
The city’s more than 180 Election Day locations are listed below by township.
Center Township
Barnes United Methodist Church
- 900 W 30th St.
Eskenazi Health Center Barton Annex
- 501 N East St.
Beech Grove Middle School
- 1248 Buffalo St. in Beech Grove
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
- 1230 N Delaware St.
Bethel Park Family Center
- 2850 Bethel Ave.
Boner Fitness & Learning Center at Chase Legacy Building
- 727 N Oriental St.
Brookside Park Family Center
- 3500 E Brookside Pkwy SDR
Christian Park
- 4200 English Ave.
City-County Building
- 200 E Washington St.
Commonwealth Apartments
- 57 N Rural St.
Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School
- 1202 E Troy Ave.
Flanner House
- 2424 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- 125 S Pennsylvania St.
Burrello Family Center
- 2345 Pagoda Dr.
Harrison Center
- 1505 N Delaware St.
Hope Christian Community Center
- 1970 Caroline Ave.
IFD Station 01
- 1903 W 10th St
IFD Station 03
- 1308 E Prospect St.
Indianapolis Fire Buffs Association
- 339 N Sherman Dr.
Indianapolis Fleet Services
- 1651 W 30th St.
IPS Administrative Building
- 120 E Walnut St.
Crispus Attucks High School
- 1130 1140 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St.
Daniel Webster School No. 46
- 1450 S Reisner St.
Eleanor Skillen School No. 34
- 1410 Wade St.
Frederick Douglass Super School No. 19
- 2020 Dawson St.
Ignite Achievement Academy
- 1002 W 25th St.
James Garfield School No. 31
- 308 Lincoln St.
Kindezi Academy at Joyce Kilmer No. 69
- 3421 N. Keystone Ave.
IUPUI Library
- 755 W Michigan St.
Ivy Tech Community College
- 2820 N Meridian, Room 118
John H Boner Community Center
- 2236 E 10th St.
JTV Hill Park Center (IMPD Athletic League)
- 1806 Columbia Ave.
Kennedy King Park Center
- 601 E 17th St.
Lucas Oil Stadium
- 500 S Capitol Ave. S
Lugar Tower Apartments
- 901 Fort Wayne Ave.
Miracles and Blessings United Methodist Church
- 4062 E 34th St.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
- 1003 W 16th St.
Mt Zion Church – Renaissance Center
- 3549 N Boulevard Pl.
Phillips Temple CME Church
- 210 E 34th St.
Rhodius Family Center
- 1720 W Wilkins St.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
- 1530 Union St.
Sarah Shank Golf Course
- 2901 S Keystone Ave.
The Salvation Army – Fountain Square
- 1337 S Shelby St.
Victory College Prep Academy
- 1780 S Sloan Ave.
Washington Park Family Center
- 3130 E 30th St.
Young & Laramore
- 407 N Fulton St.
Decatur Township
Buffer Park Golf Course
- 3825 Foltz St.
Camby Community Church
- 8604 W Camby Rd. in Camby
Decatur Township Blue-Gold Academy
- 5650 Mann Rd.
Decatur Township Government Center
- 5410 S High School Rd.
Southwest Church of the Nazarene
- 4797 Tincher Rd.
St. Ann Catholic Church
- 6350 S Mooresville Rd.
Valley Mills Christian Church
- 5555 Kentucky Ave.
West Newton Elementary School
- 7529 S Mooresville Rd.
Franklin Township
Action United Methodist Church
- 5650 Senour Rd.
Beech Grove High School
- 5330 E Hornet Ave. in Beech Grove
Franklin Central Christian Church
- 4100 S Franklin Rd.
Franklin Township Government Center
- 6231 S Arlington Ave.
Lutheran High School
- 5555 S Arlington Ave.
The Creek Church
- 6430 S Franklin Rd.
Lawrence Township
Castleton United Methodist Church
- 7101 Shadeland Ave.
Community Alliance of the Far Eastside
- 8902 E 38th St.
Faith Presbyterian Church
- 8170 Hague Rd.
Fall Creek Valley Middle School
- 9701 E 63rd St.
Geist Christian Church
- 8550 Mud Creek Rd.
Greenbriar Mobile Home Park
- 9901 Pendleton Pike
Indianapolis Fire Department Station 2
- 4120 N Mitthoefer Rd.
Indianapolis Fire Department Station 9
- 6260 E 86th St.
Arlington Middle School
- 4825 N Arlington Ave.
Charles Warren Fairbanks Elementary School
- 8620 Montery Rd.
Robert Frost School No. 106
- 5301 Roxbury Rd.
Lawrence Community Center
- 5301 N Franklin Rd. in Lawrence
Lawrence Fire Department Station 37
- 4902 N German Church Rd. in Lawrence
Lawrence Fire Department Station 39
- 4751 N Richardt Ave. in Lawrence
Lawrence North High School
- 7802 Hague Rd.
Lawrence United Methodist Church
- 5200 Shadeland Ave.
Mary Castle Elementary School
- 8502 E 82nd St.
Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Administration Building
- 6501 Sunnyside Rd.
New Revelation Christian Church
- 6701 Oaklandon Rd.
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church
- 4601 Emerson Ave.
St. Simon The Apostle School
- 8155 Oaklandon Rd.
Winding Ridge Elementary
- 11825 E 46th St.
Perry Township
Center United Methodist Church
- 5445 Bluff Rd.
Chin Christian Church
- 201 E Epler Ave.
Community Church at Murphy’s Landing
- 7401 S Harding St.
Elevation Church
- 8902 S Sherman Dr.
Glenns Valley Elementary School
- 8239 Morgantown Rd.
Indy Honda
- 8455 S US 31
Raymond F Brandes Elementary School
- 4065 Asbury St.
Mary Bryan Elementary School
- 4355 East Stop 11 Rd.
Meridian Woods Park Clubhouse
- 6760 Yellowstone Pkwy
Perry Meridian High School
- 401 W Meridian School Rd.
Perry Township Education Center
- 6548 Orinoco Ave.
Perry Township Government Center
- 4925 S Shelby St.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
- 455 East Stop 11 Rd.
Southern Dunes Golf Course
- 8220 S Tibbs Ave.
Southport Heights Christian Church
- 7154 McFarland Rd.
Southport Middle School
- 5715 S Keystone Ave.
St. Roch Parish Life Center
- 3603 S Meridian St.
Willow Glen South Apartments
- 4880 Willow Glen Dr. in Beech Grove
Pike Township
Central Elementary School
- 7001 Zionsville Rd.
College Park Elementary
- 2811 Barnard St.
Eagle Creek Community Church
- 5943 Lafayette Rd.
Eagle Creek Elementary
- 6905 W 46th St.
Eagle Creek Golf Club
- 8802 W 56th St.
Eskenazi Health Center Pecar
- 6940 Michigan Rd.
Fishback Creek Public Academy
- 8301 W 86th St.
Guion Creek Middle School
- 4401 W 52nd St.
Indianapolis Public Library – Pike Branch
- 6525 Zionsville Rd.
International Marketplace Coalition
- 4233 Lafayette Rd.
Jonathan Jennings School No. 109
- 6150 Gateway Dr.
John Wesley Free Methodist Church
- 5900 W 46th St.
New Augusta Public Academy
- 6450 Rodebaugh Rd.
Pike Fire Station 62
- 7002 Lafayette Rd.
Progressive Baptist Church
- 4625 W 59th St.
Snacks Crossing Elementary School
- 5455 W 56th St.
Warren Township
Amber Woods Apartments
- 10202 E John Jay Dr.
Caring Place
- 2901 N Post Rd.
Creston Middle School
- 10925 E Prospect St.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
- 6810 E 10th St.
IFD Station 41
- 10750 E 10th St.
IFD Station 43
- 7604 E 10th St.
IFD Station 44
- 7345 E 30th St.
Phalen Leadership Academy School No. 93
- 7151 E 35th St.
Irvington Preparatory Academy
- 5751 E University Ave.
Irvington Presbyterian Church
- 55 Johnson Ave.
Liberty Park Elementary
- 8425 E Raymond St.
New Beginnings Fellowship Church
- 2125 N German Church Rd.
Old Bethel United Methodist Church
- 7995 E 21st St.
Pleasant Run Golf Course
- 601 N Arlington Ave.
Warren Central High School
- 9500 E 16th St.
Warren Township Government Center
- 501 N Post Rd.
Windsor Village Park
- 6510 E 25th St.
Washington Township
Allisonville Christian Church
- 7701 Allisonville Rd.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
- 526 E 52nd St.
Broad Ripple Park Family Center
- 1550 Broad Ripple Ave.
Crooked Creek Baptist Chruch
- 5540 Michigan Rd.
Crossroads AME Church
- 4602 N College Ave.
Eunhye Korean Presbyterian Church
- 5220 E Fall Creek Pkwy N Dr.
Farm Bureau Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
- 1202 E 38th St.
First Friends Church
- 3030 E Kessler Blvd.
Hinkle Fieldhouse
- 510 W 49th St.
Holliday Park Nature Center
- 6363 Spring Mill Rd.
IFD Station No. 4
- 8404 Ditch Rd.
Indianapolis Public Library – Nora Branch
- 8625 N Guilford Ave.
Jewish Community Center
- 6701 Hoover Rd.
Kingdom Apostolic Ministries
- 4900 E 38th St.
Martin Luther King Community Center
- 40 W 40th St.
Nora Commons on the Monon
- 8905 Evergreen Ave.
North Central Church of Christ
- 9015 Westfield Blvd.
North Willow Farms Clubhouse
- 1635 Brewster Rd.
Northminster Presbyterian Church
- 1660 E Kessler Blvd EDR
Northside Baptist Church
- 3021 E 71st St.
Rocky Ripple Town Hall
- 930 W 54th St.
Second Presbyterian Church
- 7700 N Meridian St.
St. Augustine’s Home
- 2345 W 86th St.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
- 100 W 86th St.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
- 6050 N Meridian St.
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
- 4600 N Illinois St.
Washington Township Government Center
- 5302 N Keystone Ave. Suite E
Westlane Middle School
- 1301 W 73rd St.
Wayne Township
Apostolic Life Church
- 4200 W Washington St.
Bel-Aire Park
- 2901 W Mooresville Rd.
Ben Davis High School
- 1200 N Girls School Rd.
Bridgeport Elementary School
- 9035 W Morris St.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
- 1301 N Goodlet Ave.
Hawthorne Community Center
- 2440 W Ohio St.
IFD Station No. 18
- 42 N Warman Ave.
IFD Station No. 30
- 2440 N Tibbs Ave.
Clarence Farrington School No. 61
- 4326 Patricia St.
Ernie Pyle School No. 90
- 3351 W 18th St.
Northwest Middle School
- 5525 W 34th St.
John Knox Presbyterian Church
- 3000 N High School Rd.
Lakeview Church
- 47 Beachway Dr.
Lions Club Park
- 3201 Tansel Rd.
Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center
- 2805 S Lynhurst Dr.
McClelland Elementary School
- 6740 W Morris St.
Municipal Gardens Community Center
- 1831 Lafayette Rd.
North Wayne Elementary School
- 6950 W 34th St.
Speedway High School
- 5357 W 25th St. in Speedway
Speedway Municipal Center
- 5300 W Crawfordsville Rd. in Speedway
Thatcher Park Community Center
- 4649 W Vermont St.
Wayne Preparatory Academy
- 5248 W Raymond St.
Wayne TWP Fire Department Station 85
- 7981 W Crawfordsville Rd.
Westside Church of the Nazarine
- 8610 W 10th St.