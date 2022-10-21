INDIANAPOLIS — With the Halloween spooky season fully upon us, the Thirteenth Hour Haunted House in Indianapolis has all of your fright and fear needs met.

13th Hour Indy has specific, detailed workers trained to frighten and spook any attendee. With frightening makeup and costumes, creepy rooms and hallways and the most haunted vibes in Indiana, you are guaranteed to get the chills.

The haunted attraction, located at 915 S. Shortridge Road, is offering $2 off of admission for all Indy Now viewers when they use code “INDYNOW” at checkout.

For more information on the haunted house and to see a sneak preview of what you will see, watch the video segment above.