2021 Holiday Decor trends from Sullivan Hardware

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people have their houses trimmed for the holidays already. Sullivan Hardware says they are seeing a trend of people decorating and buying trees earlier.

But, Pat Sullivan of Allisonville Home and Garden, offers a word of caution. Do not buy a real tree too early! Fresh cut trees only last three and a half weeks.

As for those fake trees, Sullivan says 7-8″ trees are the most popular, so they’re harder to find, especially with supply chain issues.

For more information about what kind of quirky holiday gifts you can find at Sullivan’s watch the video above or click here.