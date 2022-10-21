INDIANAPOLIS — If you are in the Indianapolis area and hosting an event soon, Indy Now has the best way to take your party to the next level: Cannon 360.

Kenya Cannon has been in business for about a year now and in that time has offered next level entertainment for birthday parties, corporate events and more with her unique take on the photo booth.

Cannon, the owner of Cannon360 LLC, has developed a way to take 360 photos and videos of any event to create a lasting memory. For more information on Cannon360, watch the Indy Now segment from Friday in the video above or visit the website here.