





INDIANAPOLIS — Got five minutes? Grab a chair and try this workout.

Many people think they need to set aside a hour of time for a workout, said Lindsay Willard of 10 More Seconds, but quick sessions throughout the day are just as effective.

On Friday, Willard walked Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt through a series of reverse lunges, tricep dips and squats with a knee raise and twist.

Visit 10moreseconds.com to learn more about Willard, who offers personal training, health coaching, nutrition advice and more. She has a new virtual workout program starting in September, and she’s offering 20% off when you sign up on the website with the code ‘INDYNOW’.

You can also find Willard on Facebook at @10MoreSeconds or Instagram at @lindsay.10moreseconds.