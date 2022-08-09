INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market.

Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.

The Pike Farmer’s will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Sept. 10. The market is located at 5429 Lafayette Road.

For more information on the Pike Farmer’s Market, watch the video above of a segment on Indy Now, call (317) 374-6629 or visit their website here.