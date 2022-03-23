Wednesday is National Chip and Dip Day, and any chip aficionado knows how crucial it is to get that chip to dip ratio just right.

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy is sharing an array of dip recipes ranging from savory to sweet to perfect complement your dipping item of choice.

Elotes Style Corn Dip

12 oz. corn (fresh or frozen)

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/4 c. red onion, finely diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped

1/4 c. cotija cheese

3 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. cumin

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper, to taste

Char corn in pan with 1 Tbsp. oil or butter. Add to bowl and add garlic, onion, jalapeno, and cilantro together. Add in cheese, mayo, seasonings, and juice of lime. Taste for seasonings.

Basic Hummus

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/3 c. tahini

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. lemon juice, fresh

1 clove garlic

1/2 tsp. sea salt

4-5 Tbsp. water

Blend all until smooth.

Beet Root Butter

3/4 c. toasted pumpkin seeds

1 c. cooked beets

1/2 c. white beans

1/4 c. tahini

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. salt

Blend until smooth.

S’mores Dip

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/4 c. tahini

1/4 c. maple syrup

1/2 c. cocoa powder

1 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. salt

Mini marshmallows for topping

Blend all ingredients together (except marshmallows) in blender until smooth. Place in oven safe bowl and top with mini marshmallows. Place under broiler to melt marshmallows. Enjoy with favorite dippers.

Favorite Spinach Artichoke Dip

2 Tbsp. butter

½ yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

12 oz. bag fresh spinach or 10 oz. package of frozen spinach thawed and drained

Pinch of red pepper flakes

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1 can quartered artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

8 oz. cream cheese

4 oz. sour cream

4 oz. shredded cheese (Kelsey recommends mozzarella)

1/3 c. grated Parmesan

3-4 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

Couple dashes of hot sauces (optional)

Heat oil in pan over medium heat. Add onion until soft. Then add chopped garlic. Add spinach and allow to wilt or soften. Season with red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.

Continue to cook until liquid from spinach is gone. Add artichoke hearts and allow to heat through about 3-4 minutes.

Reduce heat to low and add cream cheese. Once cream cheese is incorporated, add mozzarella and sour cream. Finish with Parmesan and Worcestershire. Taste to check seasoning. Add hot sauce if desired.