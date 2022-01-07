Be on Indy Now

A game of Lyrical Lightning turned into a dance party with Emmanuel Carter

Indy Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes the music just speaks to you during Lyrical Lightning and the only way to react is by dancing. Indy Now Host Jillian Deam, Meteorologist Beth Finello, and Noggin Knows Host Emmanuel Carter did just that… and then some.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News