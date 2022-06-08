INDIANAPOLIS — Mark Landis, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio along with Katie Landis, the Co-Founder and Youth Development Director. Mark and Katie share how kids can get involved with Creative Grounds Fine Arts Academy this summer.

The two young stars of High School Musical Jr., Marcus Runion and Delaney Dillard (Red Cast), give us a sneak peak performance from the show!

High School Musical Jr. runs from June 9th through the 12th. Tickets can be purchased at our.show/cgfinearts/hsmj