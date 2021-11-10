A perfect time to upgrade your camera equipment at Roberts Camera fall expo

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, Roberts Camera is hosting its fall expo where you can get deals, take free classes, and even trade in old equipment for cash. It’s a perfect place to be if you’re looking to upgrade ahead of the holidays.

The fall expo was canceled last year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Roberts Camera says they are experiencing low inventory because of supply chain issues. So the earlier you’re able to start shopping, the more likely you’ll be able to get them this holiday season.