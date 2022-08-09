INDIANAPOLIS — With many Indy students returning to school recently, it can be tough to find technology and applications to help students of all abilities.

That is where the INDATA project through Easterseals Crossroads comes in. Those working in the group have worked to gather accessible technology and software to assist all students, whether they have reading difficulties or struggle with math and science.

Whether it is a camera that can scan and read text back to a student or an AI software that transcribes spoken word, the INDATA project has something useful for everyone. For more information on the project and suggested software, visit their website here or watch the Indy Now segment above.