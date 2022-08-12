INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing says celebration like balloons, and The Balloon Bar offers specialty designed balloon pieces for your next big event.

Owner and designer Chloe Scott stopped by Indy Now with one of her recent balloon garland creations.

Scott said she likes to add a bit extra to each piece through flowers, patters and unique deisgns.

She started out doing it for family events, and has since turned it into a business which opened earlier this year.

You can find out more about The Balloon Bar at their website.