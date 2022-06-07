BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Matt Wilson has been leading a mission in Boone County to help young people for over 5 years.

Wilson is the executive director of the Boone County Mentoring program, a three-part program based in the area that aims to provide local youth with positive adult influence.

The program has three parts, Wilson said on today’s IndyNow segment: mentoring, youth assistance and a graduation assistance program at Lebanon High School. The mentoring program matches adults based on their personal strengths and personality with a child in need of some adult guidance.

For more information on the program and to learn how to join, watch the video above or visit boonecountymentoring.org.