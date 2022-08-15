Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
84°
LIVE NOW
FOX59 News Live at Five
Indianapolis
84°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Greenwood Park Mall shooting
FOX59 Investigates
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
Video
Destination Indiana
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
Living Healthy
IBJ Media/Inside INdiana Business
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Coronavirus
Health
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
FOX59 Links
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics from The Hill
Hoosier Lottery
Full Steam Ahead
Press Releases
Automotive News
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Indy’s Best
Wish Someone a Happy Birthday
Pack the Pantries
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Home Zone
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Inspired Living
Sports
NCAA Tournament Basketball
Indiana Pacers
Indianapolis Indians home schedule
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Indy Now Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
FOX59 Newsletter
Send a News Tip
Closed Captioning
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Contests
Contest Rules
Search
Please enter a search term.
All the Animals
Pearl is looking for her furever home!
Top All the Animals Headlines
Dog friendly treats & events!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Popular
Gov’t forgives nearly $4 billion in student loans
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
Indiana task force seizes 369 guns in year 1
‘You are my person’: Officer Burton’s fiancée speaks
These are the names people change the most
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of indecency at festival
Excessive wear makes IndyGo ‘redo all the same work’
Convicted felon sentenced for fentanyl trafficking
Police investigating after horse trainer battered
FBI locates 37 missing kids, 141 adults