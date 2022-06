Rose O’Neal, an American Idol golden ticket winner, stops by Indy Now to perform “Troubled Times.”

O’Neal was featured on season 20 of American Idol and is set to open for Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Big Country and more on June 18 at the Morgan County pre-fair concert.

O’Neal is an Indiana native from Martinsville.

To get tickets to the Martinsville concert and see her perform before country stars, visit this site.