





INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone has a unique story to tell; it’s just about asking questions to find it.

American Senior Communities (ASC) wanted to develop a more personal culture, so they started learning more about residents and sharing their stories.

“They all have something so unique about them. Things they’ve accomplished. Things they’ve seen,” said Janean Kinzie, ASC vice president of social wellness and enrichment. “It’s a great way to see people in a different way but also to make connections with them, too.”

Those efforts were so successful that ASC started doing the same with staff.

To learn more about ASC and their culture, visit the ASC website or call 317-788-2500.