INDIANAPOLIS — Tim McIntosh the Chef at ClusterTruck stopped by the studio to share the delicious menu offerings from America’s first delivery only restaurant.

Follow ClustertTruck on Instagram to catch the Brickyard’s picks (aka Brick Picks) and for a chance to win four tickets to the Verizon 200 and a ClusterTruck giftcard!

To learn more about ClusterTruck visit clustertruck.com.