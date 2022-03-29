INDIANAPOLIS – Beth Finello is back with another experiment! This time: making slime!
Here are the materials you will need:
- Elmer’s glue, two bottles for each batch of slime
- Glow in the dark paint if you want the slime to glow
- Food coloring, depending on what color you want
- One-half cup of liquid starch
- A blacklight to charge the slime
- Large bowl
How do you do the experiment?
- Put two bottles of glue into a bowl
- Add 2 ounces of paint, or as much as you would like
- Food coloring, for the colors you want
- Slowly add the starch and mix it in until there is no separation of the ingredients
- Knead the slime
The starch mixes together with all of the ingredients and it becomes sticky. Slime is a polymer, which means it can act like a liquid and a solid. You can mold it, hold it, and it forms the shape of containers.
Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now
Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.