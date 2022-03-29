INDIANAPOLIS – Beth Finello is back with another experiment! This time: making slime!

Here are the materials you will need:

  • Elmer’s glue, two bottles for each batch of slime
  • Glow in the dark paint if you want the slime to glow
  • Food coloring, depending on what color you want
  • One-half cup of liquid starch
  • A blacklight to charge the slime
  • Large bowl

How do you do the experiment?

  • Put two bottles of glue into a bowl
  • Add 2 ounces of paint, or as much as you would like
  • Food coloring, for the colors you want
  • Slowly add the starch and mix it in until there is no separation of the ingredients
  • Knead the slime

The starch mixes together with all of the ingredients and it becomes sticky. Slime is a polymer, which means it can act like a liquid and a solid. You can mold it, hold it, and it forms the shape of containers.

