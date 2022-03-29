INDIANAPOLIS – Beth Finello is back with another experiment! This time: making slime!

Here are the materials you will need:

Elmer’s glue, two bottles for each batch of slime

Glow in the dark paint if you want the slime to glow

Food coloring, depending on what color you want

One-half cup of liquid starch

A blacklight to charge the slime

Large bowl

How do you do the experiment?

Put two bottles of glue into a bowl

Add 2 ounces of paint, or as much as you would like

Food coloring, for the colors you want

Slowly add the starch and mix it in until there is no separation of the ingredients

Knead the slime

The starch mixes together with all of the ingredients and it becomes sticky. Slime is a polymer, which means it can act like a liquid and a solid. You can mold it, hold it, and it forms the shape of containers.

