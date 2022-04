INDIANAPOLIS — It smelled great in the studio Friday because Anderscents founder Breanna Anderson brought in some of her hand-made candles!

Anderson started her business during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her candles are made right here in central Indiana with 100% soy, so you don’t have to worry about burning toxic chemicals.

Use the promo code “FOX59” for free shipping on orders of $35 or more from theanderscents.com.

Click here for more.