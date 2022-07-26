



INDIANAPOLIS — This is Brooke, a sweet little 8-month-old pup who’s looking for a home.

She’s one of many pets up for adoption at The Animal Protection League of Indiana in Anderson. The shelter is full of dogs and cats right now, so there’s a huge need for adopters.

The Animal Protection League is an open-admission shelter, volunteer Mandy Maxwell said, meaning they don’t turn away any pets, whether they’re strays or owner surrenders.





While we can’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts pictured at the top of this article, we can safely tell you Brooke loves to snuggle and is great with kids and other dogs. She’s believed to be a hound mix.

Visit the APL Indiana website to see all animals available for adoption. Although adoption is currently the greatest need, the shelter could always use volunteers, fosters and donations of either pet supplies or money. The website offers details on how to get involved and help.