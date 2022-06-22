INDIANAPOLIS — Someone needs to adopt this pup Stella before we do. She was perfectly behaved during Wednesday’s visit to the show.

Stella dropped by with the Animal Protection League of Indiana to share details about a motorcycle ride this weekend to benefit dogs in need and help them find homes.

Bikers for Furry Friends takes place this Saturday, June 25 in Anderson. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and it’s “paws up” for the ride at 11 a.m.

The ride starts at the Animal Protection League at 613 Dewey St. and ends at the Anderson Eagles, where a post-ride event will be held with music, raffles, dogs for adoption and more. The ride fee is $25 per person for those who preregister or $35 per couple.

If you can’t attend or don’t ride a motorcycle, there are many other ways to support the Animal Protection League. They’re always in need of volunteers, fosters, adopters and donations.

For more information, visit the APL Indiana website or call 765-356-0900.



