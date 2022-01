INDIANAPOLIS – Celebrity Wines, are they worth all the hype? Jan Bugher, Wine Director with Bluebeard Indy, answers that question.

Bugher talks about what you should look out for when deciding if a celebrity wine is a good quality wine or not. She also reminds viewers that not all celebrity wines are marketing and packaging “fluff”. There are serious wines created by serious winemakers.

You can learn more about Bluebeard Indy at www.bluebeardindy.com.