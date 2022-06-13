INDIANAPOLIS — If it’s Monday that means we’re getting the scoop on the local restaurant scene from our foodie friend, Jolene Ketzenberger.

Ketzenberger, of Culinary Crossroads, updated us on two local spots that are closing and three new spots that recently opened or will be opening soon.



Steak ‘n Shake in Nora; Barley Island Brewing logo

The Nora location of Steak ‘n Shake, a longtime hangout for North Central High School students, has permanently closed.

Barley Island Brewing in Noblesville, one of the area’s first brewpubs, will be closing at the end of July after 23 years.



Dunkin’ in South Broad Ripple; rendering of Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place

Signage has finally gone up on the building at 49th Street and College Avenue in SoBro, which will be a drive-through Dunkin’ donut and coffee shop.

The groundbreaking for Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place restaurant and event space took place recently on the site of the former restaurant at 18th and College Avenue. Kountry Kitchen has been operating as carry out only at the Ruckus maker space at Roosevelt and Mass. Ave. after a fire in early 2020 closed the original location.





Driving Wind Cafe at Driving Wind Berry Farm

Finally, Ketzenberger recommends checking out the new Driving Wind Cafe at Driving Wind Berry Farm at 6410 N. Michigan Road. The cafe has been open about a month with a coffee and lunch menu. There’s also a general store and U-pick berries and flowers. It’s strawberry time now, but blueberries will be coming on soon and then blackberries.