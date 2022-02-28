INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now’s favorite foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back with the latest on restaurant openings, closings and events.

There’s a lot happening in Broad Ripple, including three bit of news from the same block:

The Avenue Coffeehouse and Café is coming to 6283 North College Ave., just north of the Vogue.

A Vietnamese restaurant, Eating Fresh, opened just steps away, on the other side of the Vogue at 6255 North College Ave.

The Egyptian Café and Hookah Bar moved to a bigger spot with a rooftop bar at 6220 Carrollton Ave.

Downtown Indy also has a new coffee shop, Chronic Coffee at 42 Virginia Ave., while Heartbreaker in Irvington has closed — but only to make more space for the two neighboring businesses under the same ownership, Strange Bird and Landlocked Baking Company.

In Castleton, one of the most anticipated beer events of the year is coming up at Ale Emporium. The wildly popular but hard-to-get Dark Lord imperial stout by 3 Floyds Brewing Co. will be on draft this Wednesday, March 2 starting at 2 p.m.