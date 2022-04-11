





INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready for hot stew, round two.

Longtime Indy restaurant John’s Famous Stew has reopened on Kentucky Avenue, local dining expert Jolene Ketzenberger tells us. They offer hot, medium and mild stews, plus traditional favorites like roast beef Manhattans, breaded tenderloins and stuffed peppers.



Sam’s Square Pie is opening soon on Troy Avenue in the former Pasquale’s Pizza location with classic Detroit-style pizza, and Roost is opening a Nora location next to Big Lug in the former Sahm’s Ale House.





Over in SoBro, renovations are almost complete at Delicia’s new cantina in the former La Mulita space.

And last but not least, West Fork Whiskey just announced that Indy chef Carlos Salazar of Lil Dumplings Noodle Bar will be the executive chef at the restaurant at their new agritourism development in Westfield, just down the street from Grand Park Sports Campus.