INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been two weeks since the last update on Indy’s restaurant scene, so there’s lots to cover in this week’s Around the Table.

Our favorite local foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, has the scoop on new places to dine or grab a drink in central Indiana, plus upcoming events.





We’ve seen several hot chicken places pop up in Indy the last few months, and now there’s one more. Naptown Hot Chicken has opened downtown in the Indianapolis City Market.

In Broad Ripple, The Bulldog Bar & Lounge at 54th and College Avenue will have its grand opening this Friday, June 10.





Coming up this month, Mansion Society coffee shop, located on the former Central State grounds, will begin serving weekend brunch and, starting today, it will be open on Mondays as well.





In Irvington, Black Acre Brewing is rolling out a food menu, and be sure to check out the outdoor seating area.





At 30th and the Monon, look for a lot to be happening this summer as the Monon 30 development begins to take shape with music, food trucks and even shipping container kitchens.

Finally, the 56th Indy Strawberry Festival will be back on Monument Circle this Thursday, June 9, at Christ Church Cathedral. Church volunteers will bake nearly 20,000 shortcakes for the fest.