Around the Table: new restaurants and bars opening in Indy, Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — Our go-to dining expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back with the 411 on central Indiana’s dining scene.

Some of these restaurants and bars have already opened, while others are slated for early 2022.

Carmel

317 Charcuterie opened at 61 City Center Drive. Enjoy a charcuterie board in-house with a glass of wine or craft beer, take a spread home, or have your event catered. Owner Emily Houser is a Butler grad who has worked in the food service industry for 13 years.

Indianapolis, north side

Pancake Palace opened at 86th and Westfield in Nora, occupying the small building that for decades was the home of Greek restaurant Hellas Café.

Big Woods and Hard Truth Distilling are opening in The Fashion Mall at Keystone in the spring of 2022. Big Woods restaurant and brewery launched in Nashville, Indiana in 2009, and has since grown to eight locations. The company also founded Hard Truth. Ketzenberger recommends the pulled pork nachos.

Indianapolis, west side

Chefs Zoë Taylor and Josh Kline are opening a bakery called Borage in Speedway in 2022. The location will be the former Sam’s Mini Market building at 16th and Lynhurst.

Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant on West 38th Street will soon be under new ownership. The restaurant will remain open, but the longtime owners have announced plans to retire.

Broad Ripple

Vegas Lounge and Bar is coming to 723 Broad Ripple Ave. There’s no word yet on the official grand opening date.

A new Vietnamese restaurant is opening in 2022 right next to the Vogue. We’ll keep you posted as we get more information.