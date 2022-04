Indy’s food scene is unbeatable, but trying to keep up with all the openings and closings can be difficult and time consuming.

That’s where our resident food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger, comes in to help. Jolene joins Indy Now every Monday to give us an update on what restaurants are opening and closing, as well as updates such as new owners.

In this week’s segment, Jolene discusses Lotus Garden, Patachou on Pine and the Prewitt Restaurant and Lounge.