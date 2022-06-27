ND Street Bar in SoBro, formerly Next Door, has closed.

She has one closing to report this week: ND Street Bar at 46th and College in SoBro. The restaurant from entrepreneur Kimbal Musk just recently changed its name from Next Door.

As for what’s new, Nevermore has opened in Union Station in downtown Indy, occupying a huge space with food, drinks, games and even a rooftop bar.





A S’morecicles frozen s’mores cart is coming to Indy by entrepreneur Lynsey Delp. She should be taking orders for her frozen treats starting July 1.

Farmhouse Brunchery has opened on 96th Street in Fishers.

And in Carmel, Tobi Mares of the Goodness Gracious picnic basket business plans to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Goodness Gracious Kitchen & Cupboard, in the Turner James Building at 1030 Range Line Road. It will serve breakfast, lunch and bakery items and have a pick-up and drop-off spot for the picnic basket business.





Finally, the Marion County Fair is running now through July 3 at 7300 E. Troy Ave., so you can get your fill of corn dogs and elephant ears.





